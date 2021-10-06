Eric Bowman | October 04, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Early Flight
How many alarms do you set in the morning…and how many times do you hit snooze?
Does your daily plan change at all when you have an early flight as part of your travel plans? Or do you avoid the early flight altogether?
For some, it’s a way of life and the preferred method when traveling. For others, it’s a tough way to start the trip if forced into it due to scheduling or pricing or any other option.
As for me, I’m just happy to be there…but I find myself enjoying the early flight more and more these days no matter if I’m riding solo for work or traveling as a family.
Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love to sleep in when possible. However, getting that early start to maximize my time in a destination has become a welcome move.
Whether it’s to a new or familiar place, I’m all for it, even though it takes an hour to get to the airport from my house.
This past week I traveled to Walt Disney World to experience the park and resort’s new offerings that kicked off with the 50th-anniversary celebrations.
The flight home was scheduled for 9 a.m. ET. After breezing through TSA, I decided to take advantage of Delta offering passengers the ability to wait stand by for an early flight at no cost and thankfully was able to get on board the earlier flight.
It made the return home much easier to get a jumpstart on getting home and prepped for my next trip.
Where are you traveling next, and will it be on an early flight? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
