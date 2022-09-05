Eric Bowman | September 05, 2022 4:54 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Future of the Industry Is in Good Hands
Last week, I had the honor of attending the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat.
The event brings together travel professionals ages 22 through 37 years old. This year it was held at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos all-inclusive resort and featured over 80 attendees.
Young travel advisors and suppliers made lasting connections to help set their respective businesses up for future success.
The atmosphere was electric, and it was clear these attendees were eager to grow and learn more.
The travel industry has no doubt taken a hit over the last few years, but the future is certainly in good hands.
When you think about the future of the travel industry, the advancement of technology is of course one of the first things that comes to mind.
However, the industry will thrive because of the people in it.
Millennials and Gen Z generations are poised to fully take over before too long. They’ve been shaped by living through 9/11, the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whatever the future holds, those who will be leading the way are the ones that are putting in the hard work now.
What do you think the travel industry will look like in the future?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
10 key travel advisories announced in August.
Airlines commit to aiding stranded travelers as DOT publishes a new customer service dashboard.
The safest places to travel this Fall.
European river cruises stay afloat despite drought concerns.
Japan relaxes COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Antigua and Barbuda lift all COVID-19 travel restrictions.
These are the top value travel destinations for Fall flights.
Top Offers
These are your top September travel deals.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS