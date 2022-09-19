Eric Bowman | September 19, 2022 11:07 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Golf Getaway
If you’re a golfer, or there’s a golfer in your life, have you or they ever taken a golf getaway?
A trip where golf is the main focus?
Sure, maybe the food, the nightlife, or the hotel or resort will be a talking point following the trip, but the true highlight of the travel experience is all about the golf.
Whether it’s for a famous course or a destination well known for golf, it’s something every golfer should do in their lifetime.
I spent this past weekend doing just that in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. It’s a destination with mostly the family beach vacation traveler arriving by car or plane. Living in Georgia, I have made the drive with family before.
But my trip was all about the golf this time.
Hilton Head Island has over 20 championship golf courses, giving the golf traveler plenty of options. Courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Pete Dye, and Davis Love III present some unique and challenging options.
You might even see an alligator or two during your round. I played on Saturday and Sunday and saw one at each course. The couple I was paired with on Saturday traveled from Minnesota to Hilton Head Island specifically for golf, wearing matching outfits and all. I loved it.
I am by no means a great golfer. But any day on the course is better than no day on the course – rain or shine. And exploring new courses in beautiful destinations? It’s hard to beat that.
The world is full of amazing golf courses with stunning scenery. So, what golf getaway will you help plan next?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
And check out the latest TravelPulse Podcast episode here on the world of sports travel.
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Hurricane Fiona is impacting travel to the Caribbean.
The latest Consumer Price Index shows an impact on travel.
Railway strike averted with a tentative agreement.
US travelers are spending more this fall.
United CEO admonishes the FAA.
The trends shaping cruise travel this fall.
August air travel ticket sales more than doubled year over year.
Top Offers
These are your top September travel deals.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: Global All Inclusives
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Future of the Industry Is in Good Hands
- Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: Necessary and Unnecessary Complaints
- One-on-One with Ecuador’s Minister of Tourism Niels Olsen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS