Eric Bowman | February 17, 2020 11:35 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Great Debate on Airplane Seat Reclining
Last week, a viral video took the travel world by storm as a woman claimed she was assaulted by a fellow airplane passenger.
She uploaded a video to her Twitter account showing the man seated behind her repeatedly punching her seat because she was reclining into his space.
Everyone took to Twitter to share their opinion. Now the woman is threatening to sue American Airlines.
Who’s to blame here?
Both are surely at fault. The man definitely should have stopped. But also, why keep recording him and not outright confront the man? Why does everything have to be made into a scene these days? We can’t talk to people like real adults anymore without pulling out our camera phones to record every situation.
That said though, not enough people are pointing blame to the true culprits – the airlines.
These massive planes from companies making insane amounts of money do not need to cramp everyone in so tight. But yet, here we are, flying in the skies cramming as many people as we can into planes.
It’s all about the money.
Which is why I think the best solution is to either pull a Spirit Airlines and have seats that just don’t recline or create more space for all passengers by removing some rows. Then they could charge passengers a fee to sit in the select seats that do recline. They might even make more money that way, as fewer seats being able to recline could lead to fewer mechanical fixes and those costly repairs to broken seats.
Airlines try their best to cater to travelers with all the bells and whistles, but yet here we are in 2020 still debating the seats on planes. It’s an issue that shouldn’t be ignored. One video sent social media into a frenzy, so clearly it’s a passionate topic that airlines should discuss internally.
Spirit used to get clowned on by travelers for uncomfortable seating. They listened and adapted, announcing changes to their seats to maximize comfort and legroom in late 2019.
Delta’s CEO thinks you should ask first before reclining. And while that’s a nice gesture, perhaps he should focus more on creating a plane interior that satisfies all travelers. (disclaimer – Delta is my preferred airline, but there is always room for improvement)
The only time I reclined my seat was by accident when I fell asleep. Upon realizing I broke my code once I woke up, I apologized to the person behind me. They said “no worries” but to be honest, many of use that phrase when we are, in fact, full of worry. So yes, I still feel bad about accidentally reclining my seat and I vowed to never do it again.
So, which side do you sit on – are you team recline or team no recline?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The 2020 Travvy Awards took place last week, honoring the best and brightest in the travel industry.
The Coronavirus Outbreak continues to impact the travel industry and it could last until 2021.
American Airlines, along with United Airlines, has once again pushed back the return of the Boeing 737 MAX plane.
The Norwegian Spirit cruise ship has emerged from its $100 million revitalization.
Delta has outlined a plan to become the first carbon-neutral airline.
