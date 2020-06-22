Eric Bowman | June 22, 2020 11:01 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Great Mask Debate
Last week, it was reported that airlines would begin cracking down on passengers not wearing masks.
A few days later, American Airlines removed a passenger from a flight because he refused to wear a mask.
And then shortly after that, one man took it further and became so unruly over not wanting to wear a mask he ended up forcing an unscheduled landing and was arrested.
Now the airlines are asking the feds to intervene and set a national guideline for wearing masks during air travel.
Living in Georgia, I’ve seen quite the hullabaloo when it comes to wearing masks – to the point of some people screaming and berating hourly wage workers for enforcing company policy of wearing a mask inside a restaurant.
Why there continues to be a problem over this and people causing such an uproar is mind-boggling. At the end of the day, a piece of fabric on your face isn’t going to hurt anything.
Health experts believe wearing them is a good thing. In fact, a study said if 80% of people wore masks, coronavirus infections would plunge.
That study was reported out in May. As we near the end of June, the whole mask debate continues to rage on.
If these experts are wrong, all you did was wear a face covering for a bit. How is that a bad thing?
Yet here we are, with people getting banned from flights and arrested all because they feel they’re inconvenienced.
A bit ridiculous, don’t you think?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Follow the Coronavirus Outbreak trends page for all the latest travel-related COVID-19 news.
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced its ocean cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until September.
Disney provided updates to its hotel re-openings and its seasonal events. Disney also introduced park pass system for reservations to the theme parks.
Find out which states still have coronavirus travel restrictions.
This new double-decker seating concept for airplanes could change air travel.
Various US tourism boards are offering lucrative promotions to entice travelers to come visit.
Here are 25 ways the tourism industry is adjusting to make travel safe.
