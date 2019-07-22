Eric Bowman | July 22, 2019 8:44 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Growing Importance of Travel
A third of American haven’t taken a vacation in over two years. This makes me sad.
What’s maybe even worse, many Americans admitted they would give up their vacation time for higher pay.
Why?
Perhaps these people just don’t know the true power of travel.
This is where we lovers of travel need to come in. From the agents who sell to the consumers who love to be on the go, the message of how valuable travel is something that needs to be spread to the masses.
After all, taking a vacation can help you live longer. The lack of time off from work increases stress levels, greatly impacting your cardiac health.
It’s also important we share this with the next generation because traveling as a child can make a profound impact on one’s adult life. As a father to be, I can’t wait to raise a kid that will experience the wonders of travel early and often.
Plus, the more we all travel, the more we’re helping travel employment grow. Travel-related jobs increased 10 out of the last 12 months, but those numbers could be even better.
Imagine how many more jobs could be created not just in the U.S. but around the world if we could change the mindset of those Americans who haven’t taken a vacation in years as well as those who would give up their days off for a better salary, essentially telling the world they value money over their life.
If you love to travel, never stop sharing that with the world.
Agents and advisors need to always be advocates for travel in everything they do, not just during the workday. Promote the power it has on your life and sell, sell, sell those trips!
The importance of travel needs to continue to grow. Won’t you help?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
