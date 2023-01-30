Eric Bowman | January 30, 2023 10:05 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Hot Spots
On the debut episode of Travel Talk, the newest video series from Northstar Travel Group (the parent company for TravelPulse), we dive into trending travel destinations for 2023.
Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia’s resurgence were the major takeaways.
Las Vegas jumped out as a top US destination, for leisure, meeting space and particularly its emerging sports travel scene.
Many travel advisors report that business is off to a great start for 2023, with Italy and Greece among the hot spots for Europe. Plus, they note that cruises are selling extremely well right now. Which of course, is not too surprising since we are in Wave Season and the deals are also hot.
All this talk of hot spots and destinations rebounding from the pandemic is certainly wonderful for the travel industry.
But I can’t help but wonder which places are destined for overtourism worries in 2023. As the world has opened back up, the hot spots are going to get crowded once again like we saw pre-pandemic.
Overtourism was, and really still is, a huge concern for many popular cities around the world. How much of a storyline will it be in 2023?
Destinations will do what they can to curb it, but people are still going to do what they can to visit these iconic spots. Let’s just hope more and more of than start doing so in a more respectful and responsible manner
What hot spot do you want to visit next?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
