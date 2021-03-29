Eric Bowman | March 29, 2021 11:44 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Impacted Weddings and Honeymoon Travel Season
Weddings and travel go hand in hand but, for obvious reasons, that hasn’t been the case all that much throughout the last year.
Chances are you know at least one person whose wedding or honeymoon plans was impacted by the pandemic.
This coming weekend my sister is getting married. Some of my out-of-state family will be traveling to Georgia to attend it but others can’t make the trip, unfortunately. The honeymoon plans are also delayed to the summer, which is the case for several newlyweds in 2021.
Many would-be spring break honeymoon travelers can’t take extended time off work to quarantine, so plans have to be adjusted.
There is some good news though.
Multiple travel advisors have reported that the 2021 wedding and destination honeymoon season has a positive outlook given all the restrictions on travel in place, however, the numbers won’t be quite like they were for 2019 bookings.
With vaccine rollouts, traveler confidence is on the rise.
Family travel for weddings, destination wedding ceremonies and honeymoon vacations will always be a lucrative market in the travel industry. I fully expect the 2022 season to be a big one.
