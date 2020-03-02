Eric Bowman | March 02, 2020 12:39 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Importance of Travel Shows
Have you attended a travel show in 2020 yet?
If not, make sure it’s something you add to your list for the calendar year because travel shows have so many benefits.
I attended the Travel & Adventure Show in Atlanta this past weekend and was blown away by how hungry the attendees were to soak in all the travel knowledge they could.
Whether you’re a consumer or a travel agent, the chance to meet with representatives from hundreds of vacation destinations around the world is a valuable experience.
Plus, travel shows often have expert guest speakers who will shine a light on current travel trends you need to know about, as well as how to become a better traveler overall.
Sometimes those guest speakers on panels are celebrities who will hold a meet and greet afterward. Who doesn’t love meeting a celebrity?
The Travel & Adventure show featured Samantha Brown, former Travel Channel host and current host of PBS’s “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”, Peter Greenberg, an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and producer, Josh Gates, host of Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown”, and several more travel experts.
Their next show is in Washington D.C. this coming weekend March 7 and 8, followed by shows in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Dallas.
You don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to not only learn more about traveling to unique destinations and all that the various travel suppliers have to offer, but these shows will also help plan your vacation better.
See what’s happening in your area and don’t hesitate to go.
For the travel advisors out there, there are a number of trade shows throughout the year that are worth your time as well where you can get great hands-on experience without so many consumers also roaming the event space.
Sadly, the upcoming ITB Berlin show was canceled because of the coronavirus. IPW is in Las Vegas at the end of May, and as of now, there are no plans to cancel because of fear of the virus. IMEX is also in Las Vegas later this year, which is another great travel show worth attending.
What’s your stance on attending travel shows? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The Coronavirus Outbreak continues to make a major impact on the travel industry.
President Trump ordered new travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.
Cruise ship crew pepper spray unruly passengers in a wild video.
Recapping all the US State Department’s biggest travel advisories from February.
Disney Cruise Line announced new ports and Disney World announced a new dining plan, all in the same week that Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO.
Top Offers
Save up to 70% off or up to $600 instant savings with Apple Vacations.
Enjoy up to 75% off vacation packages with Funjet Vacations.
Book early and get up to 46% off a hotel stay with the Excellence Collection.
Get up to 45% savings to the Caribbean with Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
Receive special fares on river and ocean cruises with Viking.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS