Eric Bowman | September 30, 2019 9:47 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Local Getaway
Traveling doesn’t mean you always have to go far.
The local getaway is a great way to escape, whether it’s for a day or a full weekend.
Chances are there’s something in your state or close by that you’ve thought about visiting before. So, what’s stopping you?
If you’ve got the itch to travel, a staycation is an easy way to get a quick fix for the time being until your next full vacation.
Everyone’s travel schedule is different, but there can always be time for the local getaway no matter the season.
Fall, of course, is a terrific time for any type of travel, as the shoulder and off-season time mean fewer crowds compared to summer’s peak season.
Perhaps you’ve yet to explore that cute small town you’ve heard about in your state.
Or it could be the closest big city near you that has a wealth of new offerings you keep reading about. Maybe your state’s big sports team’s stadium is still quite the drive, so why not plan a weekend excursion in state to enjoy the game?
If you live near any type of water and the weather’s still right, don’t waste it. Get out there and enjoy!
Maybe you love the state fair but haven’t been in a while. That’s me, and I’m very much looking forward to running around like a kid again at the fair this coming weekend. It’s a few hours’ drive and will probably take up the entire day, but it’s so worth it.
That’s the beauty of travel though. It can be hours, days, weeks, months or even years for some, but it doesn’t matter how long it takes – the point is, just go.
Do you have any plans for a local getaway this fall? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
These are all the latest travel advisory updates the US State Department made in September.
Amsterdam raises tourist taxes, making them the highest in Europe.
The FAA will test if US airline seats are too small for safety reasons.
Disney World opened a brand new form of transportation in the Disney Skyliner.
Southwest opens bookings for 2020 flights to Hawaii, Mexico and Caribbean.
TravelPulse spoke with the Florida Keys’ first all-inclusive resort as it prepares to reopen.
