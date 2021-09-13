Eric Bowman | September 13, 2021 11:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight
Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again.
The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists.
Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights.
It’s an unfortunate set of events, but it is the current world we live in. However, in due time, I truly believe the long-haul flight will return will full force.
Bookings for 2022 international travel look good for most businesses out there, and I think the numbers will only increase once we actually get into 2022 and further away from this pandemic.
For now, many can only dream of returning to flying halfway around the world.
Of course, there are still a number of destinations in Europe open to travelers. It’s easier to enter if you are vaccinated, as some places are currently banning unvaccinated travelers.
Those long-haul flights (aka any flight longer than six hours) can be grueling, especially if you haven’t been on one in a while. But the reward of experiencing a new destination is oh so sweet. Air travel is truly magical, isn’t it?
My most recent flight was over eight hours, flying to Amsterdam for a Rhine River cruise on AmaWaterways. The flight itself had its pros and cons, but overall, it was a thrilling experience knowing I was back on a plane traveling to a completely different continent.
Personally, I enjoy really long flights, even though most of the time I’m sitting near the back of the plane.
I love watching movies and shows while in flight. I make sure to download a couple of movies to my phone too just in case the screen in my seat malfunctions in any way. Watching a few movies makes the time go by faster, as lately I have found it much more difficult to sleep on planes than the pre-pandemic days.
I do wish the food on long-haul flights would improve, but it’s near impossible to serve a meal that everyone will enjoy. And of course, if you’re willing to shell out the money, the first-class meals can be exquisite – or so it smells.
Perhaps the future will be better food-wise, but for now, I’ll continue to look past it and just be glad at the fact that I’m back on a long-haul flight, marveling at the wonders that is air travel.
Where do you want your next long-haul flight to be? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
