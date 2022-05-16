Eric Bowman | May 16, 2022 9:16 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The More We Get Together
The happier we’ll be!
The travel industry thrives on connection.
From families getting back together for the first time in years to travel advisors meeting with suppliers face to face or virtually, relationships are at the core of travel.
As experts predict the global travel industry won’t fully recover until 2025, I like to think we can beat that.
It starts with those who work in the industry getting together to connect and learn from each other, in turn helping grow all forms of business in the world of travel.
The cruise industry successfully gathered this spring at CLIA 360 and SeaTrade and will do so again in the fall at CruiseWorld, which is run by Northstar Travel Group (NTG). NTG recently held a prosperous GTM West event, which had a record number of attendees. The GTM flagship event will be held in July, giving more in the industry a chance to unite together for everyone’s benefit.
This summer will also see the travel industry assemble at IPW and Edge in June along with Virtuoso Travel Week, ASTA and Future Leaders in Travel Retreat all in August.
And that’s just to name a few.
As the industry gets together more and more, the relationships fostered will lead to positive outcomes and more consumers traveling.
When is your next conference or networking opportunity?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Latest COVID-19 entry requirements for the world’s most visited countries.
EU lifts mask mandates for planes, airports
Cancun, Riviera Maya region drops mask mandate.
The easiest Caribbean destinations to visit this summer.
Southwest Airlines details a two-billion-dollar plan to enhance customer experience.
New Zealand fully reopening to international tourism in July.
The most and least expensive US airports to fly out of
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for May.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
- EPCOT’s Transformation Celebrates Our World and the Wonders Beyond
- Disney's Message To Travel Advisors Right Now
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: Epic Vacations on the Horizon
- What You Need to Know About Disney’s New Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride
- US Travel Association CEO Roger Dow Discusses Tourism, Teases Next Career Move
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS