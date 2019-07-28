Eric Bowman | July 28, 2019 9:58 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Naughty Passengers
What a week it was for the naughty passengers.
Can we all agree to never be these people?
There’s the man who spat on his wife and then shoved a flight attendant, resulting in the flight diverting and ruining the flight for everyone else.
Did you hear about the man who had to be handcuffed to a wheelchair to be restrained and then dragged off the plane? Or the lady who smashed a laptop on her man’s head because he was checking out another woman.
And then there’s the woman who allegedly assaulted an 8-year-old boy on a plane.
These are the extreme cases, but the reality is that there are far too many over the top passengers in air travel. What is it about planes and people acting crazy?
It’s unfortunate that one person can ruin an entire flight for everyone else. The naughty passenger is one thing we can’t control in our travels.
The planning is one thing you can control though, so don’t be a naughty passenger in that regard by not exercising all your options in the booking process.
Find a travel agent.
After all, travel agents can find you deals and savings not always available to the regular consumer. Not to mention an agent is going to have the expert knowledge to best prepare you for your destination.
Anything can happen when we travel, which is why it’s so crucial to have travel insurance and a trusted travel agent that can help in a pinch.
Have you had a naughty passenger disrupt your flight? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Southwest decided to cancel all Boeing 737 Max flights until 2020.
Disney offers the ultimate Christmas package and fun New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
The Gen-Z traveler is more likely to overspend on vacation.
American’s reign as the world's largest airline may be coming to an end.
A public beach in Manhattan? Plans are moving forward to make that happen in New York.
