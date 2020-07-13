Eric Bowman | July 13, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The New Air Travel Experience
Air travel has changed, but some things still remain the same.
There are still people who hover around the gate even though it isn’t their time to board. I wonder if “gate lice” will ever end. There will probably always be those naughty passengers.
You can still get stuck on the plane with a delayed takeoff thanks to Mother Nature.
You can still find deals, just like we did this past weekend flying on Spirit Airlines.
And you can still make new connections.
People seated behind me on flight home connected over a book and even exchanged numbers. I truly hope it blossoms into a beautiful romance story of “we met on a plane during the pandemic.”
As for the changes, well, most of you probably know them by now.
There is a greater emphasis on cleanliness from the planes themselves to the airport as well.
The air travel experience isn’t hindered by the requirement to wear masks for the entire time either. A piece of fabric on your face is pretty easy to get used to, especially knowing that even if you’re in a higher risk area to get sick, you’re doing what you can to help prevent spreading germs.
I don’t think face masks will be required by airlines forever, but they may become a regular thing for frequent flyers once this pandemic finally comes to an end.
Nobody wants to get sick, particularly if they’re traveling for a vacation.
Some of the new air travel experience will become part of the normal, just as changes were made following the 9/11 tragedy.
For more information on what it’s like flying domestically, you can check out my experience flying Spirit airlines over the weekend.
For more information on what it’s like flying internationally right now, you can check out our interview with travel advisors who recently went to Cancun.
Have you been on a plane since the pandemic began? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
