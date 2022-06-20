Eric Bowman | June 20, 2022 9:44 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The People We Meet Along the Way
One of the beautiful things about travel is all the connections we make during trips.
From the taxi drivers to the cashiers to the gate agents, flight attendants, bartenders and beyond, we cross paths with so many people when we travel.
If you’ve never taken a moment to pause and appreciate the small things while you’re traversing around the globe, I highly encourage you to take a step back and soak in as much as you can on your next trip.
On a recent trip, I had the pleasure of getting to know my Lyft drivers a little better. My driver to the airport was around my age and my driver back home from the airport was much younger.
Now, I totally understand those who don’t want to talk during these types of situations, both from the standpoint of the passenger and the driver. Most drivers are thinking the same thing once you get in the car though: “how much does this person want to chat or not?”
I like to talk most times unless I’m riding before sunrise because then I might want to catch up on sleep. But as soon as I get into the car I can also tell when the driver is not one to talk much to his or her passengers.
Living out in the suburbs though means I have an hour's Lyft drive to and from the airport. On this past trip, both my drivers were up for a chat, which led to great discussions about life, travel, and love.
Sitting in traffic on the highway talking about what I do for a living to this guy I just met I took a moment to pause and reflect on how wonderful the world can be at times. Here was this kid in his early 20s with strong ambition and just a general joy and excitement for life. It was one of those times where I looked back to where I was at his age and how things have changed so much in the last 10 years for me.
I have been blessed to visit some amazing destinations before and after I started working in the travel industry, and the majority of the people I’ve met in each place have been so welcoming.
The people we meet along the way certainly have the power to leave a lasting impact on us. But at the same time, we leave an impression on these people too after we leave, which is why it’s always important to be kind.
If we’ve never met in person or virtually, I’d love to change that. So follow and connect with me on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Asia travel entry requirements: A country by country guide.
Another lost weekend of delays and cancellations for airlines.
Viking becomes the first to lift pre-cruise COVID-19 testing requirements.
U.S. tourism executives share messages and advice for travel advisors.
Yellowstone National Park to partially reopen following flooding.
These are the safest family-friendly vacation destinations.
The top trending European destinations for tours.
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for June.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
More by Eric Bowman
- US Tourism Executives Share Messages and Advice for Travel Advisors
- American Express and Delta Air Lines Debut First-Ever Credit Card Made From Boeing 747
- Universal Orlando Executive Talks Epic Universe, Travel Advisors and More
- The Latest on Los Angeles Tourism
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: Book Now Before Travel Gets Really Crazy
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS