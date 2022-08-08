Last updated: 09:40 AM ET, Mon August 08 2022

Opinions Home | Editor's Notebook

Eric Bowman | August 08, 2022 9:40 AM ET

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Quick Trip

Road trip, car trip, highway, bridge, driving, drive,
Driving over a bridge during road trip (photo by Lauren Bowman)

Everyone needs to add a “quick trip” once a month or at least every other month.

One day, two days, three days – whatever you can do, fit it in.

Hotel, Airbnb/VRBO, campground – whatever you can do, fit it in.

By air, car, or train – whatever you can do, fit it in.

MORE Features & Advice
travel, save, savings, money, cash, discounts, deals, packing, suitcase, luggage, passport, phone, vacation, summer, beach

gallery icon Travel Deals: Top Offers for August

La Datcha, Los Cabos, Mexico, villa, rental escapes

gallery icon Taking Luxury Travel to the Next Level

Yaiza, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Turismo Lanzarote

Introduction to Lanzarote: Land of Warmth and Contrast

Travel is vital to your mental health and well-being. It’s good for the soul!

So again, whatever you can do, fit it in.

This past weekend, my family made the five-hour drive from our home outside of Atlanta all the way down to Jekyll Island.

A short weekend getaway resulted in some wonderful memories and stories we’ll tell for years to come. And during the trip, we already began planning our next short weekend getaway.

When you have a two-year-old, the quick trip is much easier to handle. We’re thankful our daughter loves planes too, so it gives us a few more options when thinking of trips.

While the cost of travel right now is a bit all over the place, many around the world are opting for a shorter trip.

A week-long vacation may not be feasible right now for some, but everyone should encourage each other to at least fit in a quick getaway somewhere.

So, where's your next quick trip?

Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_

Get Caught Up

In case you missed it:

Confidence and comfort in cruising continues to rise.

International travel remains a high priority.

These are the most popular destinations with no COVID-19 travel restrictions.

These are the top destinations with the lowest travel advisories.

Here’s a first look at Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship.

Top Offers

These are the top travel deals for August.

For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

More by Eric Bowman

Eric Bowman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS