Eric Bowman | August 08, 2022 9:40 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Quick Trip
Everyone needs to add a “quick trip” once a month or at least every other month.
One day, two days, three days – whatever you can do, fit it in.
Hotel, Airbnb/VRBO, campground – whatever you can do, fit it in.
By air, car, or train – whatever you can do, fit it in.
Travel is vital to your mental health and well-being. It’s good for the soul!
So again, whatever you can do, fit it in.
This past weekend, my family made the five-hour drive from our home outside of Atlanta all the way down to Jekyll Island.
A short weekend getaway resulted in some wonderful memories and stories we’ll tell for years to come. And during the trip, we already began planning our next short weekend getaway.
When you have a two-year-old, the quick trip is much easier to handle. We’re thankful our daughter loves planes too, so it gives us a few more options when thinking of trips.
While the cost of travel right now is a bit all over the place, many around the world are opting for a shorter trip.
A week-long vacation may not be feasible right now for some, but everyone should encourage each other to at least fit in a quick getaway somewhere.
So, where's your next quick trip?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
