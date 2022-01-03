Eric Bowman | January 03, 2022 11:25 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Resources You Need for Travel in 2022
As we enter a new year, we are once again faced with uncertainties in the travel industry.
The Omicron variant continues to shake things up, forcing countries across the world to once again update their entry requirements and COVID-19 protocols.
This is exactly why every traveler out there needs to use a travel advisor when booking their trips.
A travel advisor will do the heavy lifting and the hard work for you, they can help save you money by finding great deals, and they will be there for you if, heaven forbid, something goes wrong.
I will always preach the need for using a travel advisor. It’s a resource you need every year, not just in a pandemic.
Additionally, all travelers should bookmark this COVID Travel Map page.
Before you consider any sort of international travel, this page ought to be the first thing you check out.
It gives you real-time information on a country’s entry requirements. The interactive map allows you to search the world’s travel restrictions, and what the rules are for vaccinated travelers as well as unvaccinated travelers.
This is a vital tool in today’s world. Be sure to check it out: COVID-19 Travel Map.
