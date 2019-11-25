Eric Bowman | November 25, 2019 9:26 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Stress of Flying
Flying on a plane isn’t for everyone.
Some people love it, other people hate it and avoid it at all costs. Some people even need medication just to get through it.
It took me some time to find any level of comfort in air travel after flying for the first time as a teenager. The seats aren’t always the best and turbulence is never easy. I’d get stressed and feel awful before take-off.
Over time it became easier to prepare myself for it and while I won’t say it’s a breeze now, it’s much easier to ensure I’m not highly stressed when I get on a plane.
There are multiple ways to combat the stress of flying. Beginning with the planning process, you can set yourself up for a better in-flight experience.
On the day of travel, arrive at the airport early, pack snacks if you don’t want to spend money on food and get your entertainment set on your devices. Also, bring sanitation wipes if you’re grossed out by the thought of sitting in the same spot tons of other people have before you.
Whatever it may be that could add more stress to flying, focus on ways to prevent it from happening prior to your travel day.
This week is especially crazy for travel, whether you’re flying or driving. Add in the fact that stormy weather is likely to impact travel and the likelihood of stress levels rising just gets worse.
So, be kind to those around you if you are traveling this week. Friendly travelers always make the experience much better.
How do you handle stress when traveling? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
