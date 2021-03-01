Eric Bowman | March 01, 2021 10:29 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Touring the United States
Where are the safest destinations to travel to in the United States?
In 2021, the answer just might be traveling to places with a tour operator.
Not only will you see multiple destinations in one trip, but you’ll also do so with the enhanced health and safety protocols all companies in the travel industry have implemented.
Last year, Globus and Cosmos announced they would debut “Undiscovered North America” tours in 2021 and just last month G Adventures introduced its “United States of Adventure” tours.
And of course there is Collette, which has had tours around the United States for years now. Collette announced a new advanced commission payment program in 2020, which was needed for travel advisors.
There are several other tour operators that also offer trips around the United States but it's no surprise companies offered new ones here for 2021 and beyond due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting travel around the world.
With international travel trending down because of border closures and restrictions in place, tours around the United States could certainly increase greatly over the next year or two.
Even when Europe does open, many American travelers will still be hesitant to go right away.
From exploring National Parks to visiting historical landmarks and even soaking in the sun in Hawaii, there are numerous ways to travel around the U.S. through a tour operator.
More Americans need to realize they can check off bucket list places around their own country by working with a travel advisor to book a vacation with a tour operator.
Why try to go at it alone or plan yourself when all your needs can be taken care of in a concise way?
How will you travel around the United States next?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The U.S. Travel Association reacts to the new COVID-19 relief bill.
Travel to Europe could pick up significantly by the summer, says the WTTC.
What the top cruise lines are saying right now about COVID-19 vaccine requirements for crew and passengers.
The traveler mindset one year into the COVID-19 Pandemic.
These were the key travel advisories announced this past February.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS