Eric Bowman | January 06, 2020 8:22 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Travel Smarter in 2020
Happy New Year travel friends!
Welcome back to life…back to reality. Did you set any “New Year’s Resolutions” or have you already failed?
One thing we should all work on in 2020 is to be a better traveler.
And I’m not talking just about being a more eco-friendly traveler either.
Yes, caring more about the environment is key as we visit the globe.
But traveling smarter goes beyond that.
Focus on ways to visit new destinations and save money in the process.
Work with a travel agent. Book your trips in advance. Get travel insurance. Set up frequent flyer programs and maximize reward points as best as possible. Change credit cards to one with better travel perks, or study more on the current points you’re getting and how they can best be used for vacation.
Travel against the crowds. Be kind to fellow travelers throughout the year. Give the gift of travel.
There are so many ways we can improve as travelers around the world.
Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a casual traveler, everyone makes an impact.
How will you travel smarter in 2020? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
These are the top travel trends to look for in 2020.
And these are the safest destinations to travel in 2020.
Disney is offering savings on dining and resort stays.
AirlineRatings.com ranked the safest airlines for 2020.
Follow these tips to find cheaper airfare in 2020.
Top Offers
Get $1000 instant credit at Sandals Royal Bahamian.
Save 30% off cruises with Norwegian Cruise Line.
Get up to 25% off on all-inclusive stay in Mexico with Fairmont Mayakoba.
Save up to $200 per person with Ritz Tours.
Book now and get $50 resort credit to La Coleccion Resorts.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS