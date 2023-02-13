Eric Bowman | February 13, 2023 6:43 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Travelers Behaving Badly
Difficult travelers.
You see it all too often.
Whether it’s in the airport, on the plane, at the hotel, on the cruise ship, in line at the buffet, etc., etc.
What is it about the vacation experience that drives some people to just absolutely lose their minds and forget basic rules of society?
It’s not that hard to be respectful to others, yet some people continue to have an issue with this, and it feels amplified when they’re traveling for whatever reason.
Newsflash – the world doesn’t revolve around you!
Be kind. Be respectful. Just be a good human. Why is that so difficult for some people?
Carnival Cruise Line’s recent email push with an advisory about guest behavior and following the rules really stuck with me.
Don’t get me wrong. I have no issue with Carnival sending this alert out via email to their customers. However, a cruise line shouldn’t have to do something like this.
But because too many travelers out there don’t know how to behave in public settings, we continuously have viral videos of travelers behaving badly.
Of course, poor behavior expands beyond just rudeness. Like these early front runners for worst travelers of the year – the parents who left their baby at the airport check-in counter so they could catch their flight.
Don't even get me started on the record number of people who brought loaded handguns in their carry-on luggage last year. There is a safe and legal way to fly with a gun, but thousands of people break that far too often, which in some cases has led to accidental discharges inside the airport, creating chaos and ruining the travel experience for others.
And despite the world having suffered through a pandemic, as we move forward in 2023 it appears some people have forgotten basic hygiene practices like washing their hands or covering their mouth when they sneeze or cough.
This weekend I flew from Atlanta to Boston, then Boston to Lisbon, then Lisbon to Portugal. At every airport I stepped in, I came across travelers acting up in some way.
I hope it gets better. I believe there’s good in all of us.
But recent years and recent travel experiences have shown that some people are always going to be rude, obnoxious, and downright mean travelers. And it breaks my heart.
Do you have any stories of travelers behaving badly? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
