Eric Bowman | February 24, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Vacations Within the US Are Trending Up
Did you know that travel within the United States has increased for 10 straight years?
More and more Americans are choosing to vacation to new states, which is good for the economy since international inbound travel to the US is expected to continue to unfortunately decrease.
As we enter the spring break travel season, new data from Allianz shows that stateside spring break trips increased 24 percent over the past year.
Considering millions of vacation days go unused every year for American workers, any increase in travel numbers puts a smile on my face.
Whether you hit the beach, the mountains or traverse to a big city or small town, vacationing in the US is a great way to not break the bank.
Typically, it’s going to be cheaper to travel within the US, and we all know that everybody loves a good travel deal.
Make sure you connect with travel agents and advisors to find the best available deals near you. A vacation doesn’t have to be a big extravagant ordeal. Find what works for you and just go!
While I’m a firm believer in all travelers expanding out of their comfort zone and traveling internationally to experience new things, exploring our own backyard more here in the US still means you’re out there traveling.
And that’s a great thing.
