Eric Bowman | July 27, 2020 9:28 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Want to Cruise Again? Make Your Voice Heard
Do you miss cruising?
Well, the Center for Disease Control wants to hear from you before it lifts it’s ‘No Sail Order’ for US cruises.
Yes, you have a chance to make an impact on when cruising will actually return.
The cruise industry shut down this spring and continued to push back return to sail dates over and over.
Now, the CDC is seeking input from the public before it lifts the No Sail Order.
Southwest Has ‘No Intentions’ of Layoffs on Oct. 1Airlines & Airports
Disney World Bans Certain Types of Face CoveringsEntertainment
Dream Cruises Restarts Sailings in Taiwan, Despite PandemicCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The Bahamas Reverses Ban on US Travelers, But Requires Strict...Destination & Tourism
Anyone is able to submit comments to the CDC, whether they do so as an organization or as an individual. The deadline to submit is September 21.
You can either submit by mail or make your comments through the CDC portal here. However, it must refer to any of the questions posed by the CDC.
The CDC could just look at how the cruise bookings are going right now to find out that there is still a strong interest in travel by cruise. People want to sail again, as many travelers rescheduled their cruises instead of outright canceling them.
It remains to be seen if they will push the No Sail Order past the current September 30 date, but with 2021 bookings holding steady, it’s clear that some travelers still want to cruise.
The CDC requesting information from the public is certainly an interesting move, but it gives travel suppliers, travel advisors and consumer travelers a chance to speak out and make their voice heard.
When do you think cruising will finally return for US travelers?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Follow the Coronavirus Outbreak trends page for all the latest travel-related COVID-19 news.
The Bahamas will no longer ban US travelers, instead, you will have to 14-day quarantine if you visit.
Domestic travel is seeing an increase despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney World is now banning some types of face masks.
Delta CEO outlined increased safety protocols.
Delta turned a plane around after multiple passengers refused to wear masks.
Here are some tips for any families traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs, be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS