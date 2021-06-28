Eric Bowman | June 28, 2021 12:25 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Wave of Re-Openings
Can you feel it?
The wave of re-openings around the world continues to get bigger.
It began in the summer of 2020 with U.S. states opening back up followed by Caribbean islands allowing tourists back under COVID restrictions.
Now here in the summer of 2021, more destinations in Europe and South America are opening back up and or reducing restrictions this month. Others will resume international tourism in July and August, and we will likely have to wait for the fall before popular travel destinations in Asia reopen.
Even cruising has finally returned, with Royal Caribbean launching the first ship to sail from US ports in over 15 months this past weekend.
Domestic travel, along with Mexico and the Caribbean, will remain the top spots for many Americans this summer, but there are people venturing out to Europe now that the wave of re-openings has increased.
Greece is a top trending destination in Europe, and Spain and Italy are high on the list for American bookings as well.
It will take time for the industry to fully recover. The road ahead is still challenging.
But still, it’s a comforting feeling knowing the travel rebound is surging ahead.
Which recently re-opened destination do you want to visit next? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
