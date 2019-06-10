Eric Bowman | June 10, 2019 9:41 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: West Coast, Best Coast?
Which coast is better, the East or the West?
The debate between the two will likely never end.
From San Diego to Seattle and everywhere in between, the West Coast offers a plethora of destinations that can meet the needs of all travelers.
Of course, the East Coast has its say in delivering quality vacations from Miami to Maine and everywhere in between.
No matter which side of the country you live on, it’s imperative to visit both coasts before jumping in on the lively debate.
I was raised on the East Coast and naturally leaned that way anytime the discussion would come up.
However, with each new trip I take out west I continue to fall in love with it more and more. So much so that my wife and I immediately discussed which West Coast destination would be our next trip, which led to a talk about whether or not we should just move out there.
My most recent trip this past week included stops in Seattle and Portland. The gorgeous mountain and coastal views paired with the terrific weather provided a tremendous getaway that really captured us.
Prior to that, I visited old friends in the Los Angeles area, with stops in Hollywood, Santa Monica, Laguna Beach, Anaheim for Disneyland and more. And despite the traffic, I found myself daydreaming of what it would be like living out there.
Both trips were a welcome reprieve from the crazy heat we’ve been having in the Southeast.
Perhaps I’m only a prisoner of the moment right now and my next East Coast destination will reel me back into my old thoughts. But that will be quite the challenge, and I can’t wait for it. If you’re a die-hard East Coast fan all the way, tell me which place I need to visit next that will make me forget about what the West Coast offers.
Which coast is your favorite, and why? Let me know on Twitter: @EricBowman_
