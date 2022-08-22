Eric Bowman | August 22, 2022 10:08 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: What Is Luxury Travel to You?
Luxury is defined as “the state of great comfort and extravagant living.”
When it comes to travel, there are certainly different levels of luxury.
The size of one’s budget will surely dictate which level of luxury travel one will experience.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the person with more money to spend is going to have the best time.
It’s all subjective and belongs to the traveler on what they deem is the amount of luxury they need. For some it’s needing a butler at their resort, for others it’s simply a nice room with an ocean view.
However, there’s one form of luxury that every traveler can experience – using a travel advisor to plan and book your vacation.
At last week’s Virtuoso Travel Week, I had the opportunity to interview Virtuoso’s Chairman and CEO Matthew Upchurch. As he spoke about the millennial generation, he mentioned that we are back to the simplest definition of luxury travel.
We’re in the digital age and as Upchurch noted on the TravelPulse Podcast, there’s a sentiment, particularly among millennials, that “of course I can do it myself, but I don’t need to.”
Put yourself in a great state of comfort by having someone else do all the hard work of vacation planning and booking for you.
Travel advisors out there should market themselves this way too. Even if they don’t sell travel on the high-end side, they’re still providing a terrific service to their clients.
Whether you make 50k, 100k, or 1 million a year, luxury travel is attainable to all when you use a travel advisor.
What luxury travel experience do you have on your bucket list? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
