Eric Bowman | August 23, 2021 10:15 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: What’s the Future of Fees?
You may not love them, but fees are a growing part of the travel industry. The pandemic has certainly played a role in altering the various ways fees are issued out.
Whether it’s entry fees, airline fees, hotel fees, parking fees, or even a fee to book with a travel advisor, it’s one aspect of the travel industry that may always be up for debate.
Some see the necessity of it, others feel annoyed and just see it as an added charge, more money gone.
No matter how you feel about them, fees won’t be stopping anytime soon. I think the future will bring higher fees in a number of ways as businesses try to rebound from devastating losses.
More and more travel advisors I speak with say they are beginning to charge fees. Before the pandemic, it wasn’t a consideration for some. I’m with them all the way. An advisor’s time is valuable, and they should be compensated for their expertise.
Most recently, Venice has decided to charge entry fees and require reservations starting next summer to help combat overtourism.
Also, one hotel owner is experimenting with fees by cutting room rates and charging for services like using the hotel pool or gym, as well as early check-in and late checkout.
What might we be chatting about five or 10 years from now?
I’ll never understand why people get upset for paying entry fees to a destination, but I will always stand with my fellow brothers and sisters who despise the hotel parking fees.
Travel is changing. How do you see fees impacting the future of the travel industry? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
