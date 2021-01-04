Eric Bowman | January 04, 2021 11:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: What’s Your Travel Resolution for 2021?
It’s safe to say nearly everyone is happy for the new year.
We’re all one step closer to a fully open world with no travel restrictions.
And no doubt one resolution we all have is to travel more in 2021.
However, I feel it’s important that how we all approach travel change for the better moving forward.
From the booking process to the act of traveling itself – whether by car, plane or cruise ship – to the on the ground experiences we have, everything about how you travel needs to improve.
Some ideas to get you started could be as simple as setting budget goals, booking in advance more often, or not getting heated if someone cuts you in line to board the plane or if someone takes a long time at the TSA security line.
And above all, treat all travel workers with more kindness – it’s been a hard year for them as well.
Oftentimes our normal new year’s resolutions can falter before we even get to February. But a travel-related resolution should be easy to fulfill because it’s one that can keep you excited and give you something to look forward to down the line - especially this year as travel isn’t expected to thrive again until late summer after everyone who wants the vaccine is able to get it.
If you love travel, I encourage you to set multiple travel resolutions and goals in 2021.
Perhaps you want a family travel experience to be your best vacation this year. Or maybe it’s the bucket list trip you’re chasing in 2021.
If you’ve never worked with a travel advisor before, I highly recommend you make that a goal for 2021.
Whatever your travel resolutions and goals are for 2021, make sure they’re for the betterment of you. 2020 was far too difficult of a year for you to sit back and not find ways to improve in this new year.
Be a better traveler in 2021. Travel smarter in 2021. And travel more responsibly in 2021 and beyond.
So, what’s your travel resolution for 2021? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
