Eric Bowman | July 07, 2019 2:22 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: When the Crowds Keep Growing
Last week, Paris took a big step in combatting overtourism and helping the environment when it banned tourist buses from the city center.
It’s not the first major travel destination to make changes in order to reduce the crowds and it won’t be the last. Amsterdam, Venice, Rome, Iceland and more are finding ways to bring life back to normal for their locals.
After all, the summer season is when several places experience a massive influx of visitors, which can put pressure on a city’s resources and extremely overwhelm the locals just trying to live their everyday life.
Overtourism is a growing concern in travel, and the best way to fix it starts with you, the traveler.
You make an impact on the world every time you choose to travel. How you plan to visit destinations plays a key role in the rise and hopefully soon the fall of overtourism.
Travelers should look to more off-the-beaten-path destinations and ask their travel agents about overtourism and how to avoid big crowds in popular destinations.
Agents should expand their knowledge on more unique travel locales to target their clients.
I’m not saying don’t visit these popular places. If you dream of seeing the Eiffel Tower, by all means, go see it. I climbed the steps years ago and it’s a beautiful experience. But I also fought through crazy crowds and at times, I wished I was visiting during a different point in the year.
This is the last thing you should be feeling while on vacation.
So, plan it the offseason. Live like a local and take the public transit or book a hotel in close walking distance if that is the focal point of your entire trip.
The point is, proper planning goes a long way into helping this issue that plagues several destinations around the world.
Working with a travel agent can help ensure that overtourism goes away for good.
How are you battling overtourism? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
