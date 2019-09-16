Eric Bowman | September 16, 2019 9:44 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Why Do You Travel?
If you’re reading this, chances are high you enjoy traveling.
But why?
Is it simply to escape from the day-to-day life and bask in the tranquility of a vacation?
Or perhaps it’s because you love to experience new places, people and culture.
Whatever the case may be, it’s an important question to ponder before every trip you take.
Why this destination? Why this hotel? Why these attractions?
What’s your end goal from the trip?
Answering the why will thoroughly help through the planning process.
You’ll discover what it is you truly want out of your vacation. You may even find yourself stepping out of your comfort zone for a travel change of pace.
A vacation doesn’t have to be the same old thing each year. Some people love that though, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
Figure out why you travel, and it’ll also help you realize what type of traveler you are as well.
Of courses, sometimes we don’t get the choice, be it traveling for work or to see family. The why becomes easy here, as you need to make money and do well in your job, and family is everything.
But for the times you are in control of your getaway, the why is just as important as the where.
