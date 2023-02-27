Eric Bowman | February 27, 2023 9:40 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Wi-Fi in the Skies
Last week, it was revealed that Southwest Airlines would be increasing Wi-Fi costs on flights.
The airline will now charge $8 per flight segment for internet instead of $8 per day.
The week before that, I flew on Delta Air Lines and used their new free Wi-Fi on the flight. All you have to do is sign up to be a SkyMiles member if you’re not already one.
I texted my wife throughout the flight, did some work emails and also scrolled around on social media. Tweeting from the skies, for free, I was loving it.
Given how married we are as a society to the internet, free Wi-Fi on flights should be the industry standard.
I’m well aware that flight prices would increase everywhere if all airlines began offering free Wi-Fi. But guess what? We’re seeing crazy price hikes on flights right now and yet people aren’t letting that stop them from flying.
Increased fares due to no longer charging for Wi-Fi won’t force many travelers to stop flying. The demand is there. People want to travel and they’re willing to pay for it.
With free Wi-Fi, the in-flight experience becomes that much more enjoyable.
Let’s face it, we the travelers need that.
Actually, we deserve it.
Outside of first class, airplane seats are not the greatest. These airlines have jam-packed as many butts in seats as they can to increase their profits.
The least they could do is deliver us free Wi-Fi.
So shout out to Delta for getting it done.
When do you think the others will finally follow their lead and give the people what they want?
