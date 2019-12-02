Eric Bowman | December 02, 2019 9:16 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Winter Travel Woes
“Jack frost nipping at your nose”…and possibly your travel plans as well.
It’s that time of year.
The weather continues to wreak havoc on travel, with Winter Storm Ezekiel causing thousands of flight cancellations and delays over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
One flight actually had to divert twice because of a storm in Denver, which in turn ruined Thanksgiving day for those travelers.
Sometimes, you just can’t avoid it.
However, you can take steps in the planning process to ensure you avoid other headaches that can occur when the weather impacts your travel.
First and foremost, we always recommend having a travel agent.
It’s great to have a trusted travel advisor to lean on when things don’t go your way and you need help.
Second, make sure you book a direct flight and avoid connections at all costs. The last thing you want to be is stuck in a destination you had no intention of exploring.
And if you can, pack only carry-on luggage. Make sure your luggage remains with you at all times and then you never run the risk of airline baggage handlers misplacing your luggage.
You may get delayed by a snowstorm that you have no control over, but at least you’ll have all your belongings.
Of course, you could always fly away from the cold weather to really guarantee you avoid any and all winter travel woes.
Have you experienced any winter travel woes? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Cruise ship sexual assault cases are reportedly on the rise.
FAA to have full control over Boeing 737 MAX approval.
A new study revealed the airlines with the healthiest food options.
Recapping the US State Department’s November travel advisories.
These are the top ten European cities with the most attractions.
Top Offers
Save 55% off a stay at BlueBay Grand Esmeralda.
Save up to $200 at Atlantis Paradise Island.
Save 20% off select itineraries with Aurora Expeditions.
Save 5% on a car rental with Alamo.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS