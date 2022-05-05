Patrick Clarke | May 05, 2022 12:17 PM ET
Bring Your Pet Along for the Trip
The pandemic brought many people closer to their pets and in some cases inspired others with newfound downtime to go out and add a four-legged friend to their family.
Like their human counterparts, dogs, cats and other pets are oftentimes joining their owners as they explore the world.
A recent survey of 1,000 American adults conducted for Hilton by Wakefield Research discovered that 55 percent of pet owners are planning to travel with their furry friends this summer. What's more, as many as 58 percent said that they would prefer to travel with their pet rather than a friend or family member.
According to research by RV membership club Harvest Hosts, Millennials (age 26-41) are most likely to bring their pets on vacation, with 39 percent of this generation indicating that pet-friendly accommodations are a "must-have" and more than half (56 percent) saying that their travel plans are swayed by their pets.
As a Millennial currently in the process of traveling the country with his dog, I'm here to say that venturing out with your pet can present challenges but ultimately is incredibly rewarding. After all, what's better than sharing a new experience with one of your best friends?
Bringing your pet along also eliminates any stress associated with finding and paying for a dog sitter or pet hotel while you're away.
As the aforementioned Harvest Hosts study shows, traveling with a pet can also influence how you travel and see the world. For many, like me, that means spending more time outdoors connecting with nature than you otherwise would.
Whether it's a park that you'd typically drive past just down the street from your house or a national park that's always been on your bucket list, a pet can give your travel purpose. Seeking out pet-friendly destinations forces you to narrow down your choices, a clear benefit for those suffering from decision paralysis.
Oh, yeah, and pets don't complain either.
You'll need a plan when traveling with your fur baby, of course, but shouldn't have any trouble finding pet-friendly hotels, parks and bars and restaurants that offer outdoor seating. BringFido is an excellent tool to use if you're already in your destination, want to find something nearby and don't have time to do a ton of research.
If you're road-tripping with Fido, Love's Travel Stops are an ideal pitstop for gas, snacks and a chance for both you and your pet to stretch your legs as they recently began offering dog parks at select locations.
Flying with a pet can present new challenges, but Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are among the most pet-friendly carriers, according to recent research by personal finance company NerdWallet which analyzed pet-friendliness, the average pet fee and airline safety records.
Traveling with your pet is much easier than you think. And as more travelers embrace bringing their pets along for the journey, the industry only gets better at accommodating them.
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS