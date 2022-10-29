Rich Thomaselli | October 29, 2022 2:48 PM ET
Carnival’s New Policies and Crackdown Is Spot-On
First things first.
Carnival Cruise Line’s recent crackdown to curb alcohol consumption and passenger violence is spot-on and absolutely correct.
Now, before we go any further, full disclosure: I’m not a teetotaler.
I enjoy my occasional beers, I’ll have a mixed drink now and then, my homemade Christmas martinis are legendary, and I’ve indulged in a shooter or two in my lifetime.
So lest you think this is a column turned sermon turned lecture, rest assured I am not advocating a return of the 18th Amendment nor am I about to be the second coming of Carrie Nation.
That said, here’s what I don’t like.
40-year-olds who still think they’re a frat bro.
People of any age who can’t hold their booze.
People who don’t know when to say when.
Half-in-the-bag people who summon the liquid courage to think they’re Mike Tyson if you mistakenly bump into them or look at them “the wrong way.”
No thanks. I'll pass.
That’s why I support Carnival’s efforts of late. The cruise line has long billed itself as the ‘Fun Ship’ and caters to a younger crowd, but even Carnival knows there has to be a balance between fun and personal responsibility.
To date, Carnival has announced fines for fighting on the ship in the wake of a brawl that includes more than a dozen people, some fueled by alcohol; instituted a curfew for minors onboard unless accompanied by an adult; and, this week, the announced that Carnival is doing away with its policy that allowed passengers to order two bottles of hard liquor to be delivered to their cabin in addition to purchasing alcoholic drinks onboard or signing up for an unlimited drink package (although there is a 15-drink limit on ‘unlimited.’)
Good.
When this latest decision was announced, I was amused by some of the comments on social media, including one man who wrote, "Carnival continues to take our freedoms and civil liberties.” That is both laughable and ironic. The cruise line is taking away your freedoms and civil liberties? To what, to have a good time? Well, here’s a tip for you, pal – by your continued drunken behavior, YOU are taking away MY freedoms and civil liberties onboard.
I paid for a great vacation.
I didn’t pay to watch you make a drunken fool of yourself and ruin it for me or my family or my friends. Sorry, but I’m of the philosophy of, ‘If you can’t police yourself then we’ll have somebody do it for you.’ If that smacks of having your personal freedoms and your civil liberties taken away, so be it. Go get drunk in your stateroom and not on the Lido Deck or at the pool.
There’s no way Carnival should catch heat for this. In fact, it should be supported. The cruise line is thinking of the greater good and the enjoyment of all, not the drunken debauchery of a few.
If you don’t like it, call me. I have the contact information of a few thousand good travel advisors who will help you find another cruise line. Or, better yet, maybe even help you rent your own personal dinghy so you only ruin things for yourself and not for the masses.
