Codie Liermann | November 27, 2019 2:03 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: 5 Reasons I’m Thankful for Travel
'Tis the season to think about all the things in life to be grateful for, and while my list is constantly overflowing, travel tends to always be towards the top.
Traveling has always held a special place in my heart, and throughout recent years, it’s grown to be one of my greatest passions. I personally think traveling to new destinations is extremely important and everyone should consider taking a trip at some point in life.
Travel doesn’t always mean taking an exotic international trip—it can mean exploring a nearby city or visiting relatives a few states over. There are countless reasons why I’m thankful for travel, but here are a few of the top ones:
Learning Opportunities
Whenever people ask my opinion on if they should pursue a study abroad program, I always encourage them to do it. I took two travel courses in college, one to Costa Rica and one to South Africa, and I can honestly say I learned more in the weeks spent abroad than I did throughout an entire semester spent in a classroom.
There is only so much a person can learn from a textbook and sitting in a lecture hall. Experiencing things such as culture, history, science and architecture firsthand takes learning to the next level. This doesn’t always have to be through a study abroad course—it can apply to any type of trip you’re taking.
Broadened Perspective
In addition to learning opportunities, travel also assists with finding a broadened perspective. Traveling to new locations has allowed me to meet people of all different cultures and witness how and why things are done differently around the world than from where I live.
This has allowed me to broaden my perspective on a number of various topics, and it’s also caused me to appreciate things at home I may not have realized I need to be grateful for prior to traveling.
Overcoming Comfort Zones
From navigating an airport and stepping onto an airplane to communicating with a person who speaks another language, traveling constantly challenges people’s comfort zones. Little things like ordering lunch or finding a transfer might seem simple, but this isn’t always the case in another country.
I’m thankful that travel pushes me out of my comfort zone. Each trip allows me to continue to gain new knowledge and confidence.
Meet New People
It’s not every day you get to hang out with someone from Australia, someone from Africa and someone from Canada all at the same time, but during a tour in another country, this is common.
Throughout my travels, I’ve met some of the most amazing and like-minded people from around the world—and I still keep in touch with many of them today.
Disconnect to Reconnect
At home, my life is quite busy, and my days are often filled with screens. Whether it’s a computer screen, a phone screen or a television screen, it usually adds up to be way too much screen time for me. I can imagine this is the case for most people.
When I travel, I usually prefer to be present with the people I’m with and the places I’m in. I love taking photos, but I prefer to disconnect from electronics in order to reconnect with the people I’m traveling with as well as myself. When I first started traveling, I’d actually turn my phone off and leave it home.
I’m grateful that travel gives me an opportunity to disconnect from my busy life back home. I return from my trips feeling refreshed and ready to take on any challenges life throws at me.
These are just a few of the many reasons why I’m thankful traveling is a part of my life, and I hope this encourages you to experience a new destination for yourself to find out what benefits traveling has for you.
