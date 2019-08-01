Codie Liermann | August 01, 2019 4:51 PM ET
Codie's Corner: Alternative Destinations to Offer the All-Inclusive Beach Client
This year more than ever I’ve been getting asked the repeated question of “Would you feel safe to travel there?”—whether it’s in regard to a specific resort that’s been in a negative spotlight or a destination that journalists are making sound increasingly suspicious.
The answer is simply “yes.” I’ve traveled to several all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, and I’ve always felt comfortable doing so. This year alone I’ve stayed at four different resorts located in various areas of Mexico.
However, you may have clients who aren’t as familiar with these places and are stressing their concerns about specific resorts or destinations. If they are already apprehensive while planning the trip, there is a good chance they will be uncomfortable during travel.
Instead of encouraging them to take the trip anyway, consider suggesting a different type of vacation that they might not have thought of yet. This also goes for clients who have been to every all-inclusive resort under the sun and are in search of a new adventure. Here are a few alternative destinations to look into:
Costa Rica
Sure, Costa Rica does have all-inclusive resorts, but there is so much more to this diverse country than a beachfront hotel—and it’s nearly impossible to see and do everything in one trip. It provides an interesting blend of elegance, nature and adventure, allowing all types of travelers to find something to enjoy.
Encourage your clients to explore this unique country and learn all about the Pura Vida way of life. Whether it’s a multigenerational family or honeymooners looking for an adventure, Costa Rica will not disappoint. Activities include ziplining, white-water rafting, hiking volcanoes and exploring waterfalls.
Hawaii
No need for your clients to have a passport to travel to this beautiful state. Each island that makes up Hawaii has its own draw, so first see what your clients are looking for then pair them with an island that fits their travel style.
From history and delicious cuisine to water and land adventures, this place has it all. You can help your clients plan tours and activities in advance so they don’t have to worry about it upon arrival, but some people may prefer to rent a car and explore at their leisure.
Thailand
Tropical beaches, lavish temples, modern cityscapes—this place has it all, and then some. Witnessing the pure beauty is worth the trip itself, but there are also so many unique activities to do during a vacation here.
For example, your clients can experience a floating market where boats travel up and down the canals selling various foods. If you want to build in a new learning experience on the trip, you can also plan a Thai cooking class for your clients.
Iceland
Iceland is another alternative destination to suggest to your clients who are looking for a new type of vacation. They’ll experience one of a kind beauty, from hot springs and lava fields to glaciers and volcanoes.
Traveling to Iceland in the summer allows visitors to go whale watching, have endless hours of light and be able to access more areas for hiking, and the winter is peak season for catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
You can create an exciting, individual itinerary for your clients to any of these destinations. However, if you aren’t completely familiar with the areas, consider choosing an itinerary already put together by a tour operator.
Several companies have expertly put together itineraries already available such as G Adventures' Complete Iceland tour, and other companies like Avanti have all the tools you need to create a Thailand adventure. Providing these alternative options to your clients most likely will result in them having a trip of a lifetime.
