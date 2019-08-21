Codie Liermann | August 21, 2019 6:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Gearing up for Busy Season
Busy season for travel agencies can vary depending on where the companies are located. For many locations, though, summer is a slower time for agencies. This is especially true for the states with cold winters. Summers become a time for clients to stay close to home and enjoy the weather, while winters are filled with trips to warm and sunny destinations.
Travel agents often look for things to do to fill their time and drive business during these slower months such as hosting events, working on websites and cleaning offices.
Summer is also a time for agents to decompress and enjoy some time away from the office in order to become relaxed and rejuvenated before the craziness begins all over again. They spend time with family and take extended trips to experience new resorts, destinations and tours.
It’s easy to get unfocused during this time and can become difficult to get back into the swing of things. However, as the last few weeks of summer pass by, it’s time to start gearing up for the busy season so you aren’t caught off guard when it comes out of nowhere—as it seems to do.
During the months of August and September, families are preoccupied with preparing for their children to go back to school and settling into new routines, and they don’t have much time for vacation planning. However, once those holiday schedules are confirmed and parents know which weeks the vacations can be arranged for, your phones will be ringing off the hook.
Instead of letting the busy season bombard you, take the steps needed to prepare for it beforehand.
Most travel agents have a list of “regulars”—those clients that take a vacation year after year around the same time and maybe even to the same place. Sometimes these clients call way in advance to get their trip on the books, and other times they wait until the last minute and you find it’s a scramble to get them reservations.
Make a list of these regulars and consider reaching out to them before the busy season even arrives. Let them know you were thinking about them and how they usually like to travel during the fall or winter break and see if they’d like to begin planning for their annual trip now.
Spring break is never too far away to start looking into, so find your list of clients who take a yearly trip during spring and give them a call too. It’s not a bad idea to have a few vacation suggestions in mind or current promotions available to present to them.
Getting your regular clients booked early will not only ensure they have lots of options to choose from, but it will also free up time later on to work with new and last-minute clients all reaching out at the same time.
Another way you can prepare for the peak season is by having systems in place.
Sometimes you find that you’re in the midst of the busy season and you suddenly become unorganized and overwhelmed. This can allow for mistakes to happen: you forget to apply a payment to a reservation, travel documents don't get mailed out or a ticket doesn't get issued.
Figure out a schedule or put a few helpful routines in place that will work well throughout the busier months. This way you can stay on track even when your to-do list is ten times longer.
Taking action now will allow you to feel more prepared and not so overwhelmed once the busy season makes its appearance.
