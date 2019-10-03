Codie Liermann | October 03, 2019 11:36 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: Going the Extra Mile
Booking trips for your clients can be somewhat simple, especially if they already know where they want to go. You reserve the vacation package, confirm the payment and send out travel documents.
However, those shouldn’t be the only steps taken when booking a vacation for your clients. Travel agents have many opportunities to make vacations even better for travelers, so why not go the extra mile to make it the best possible experience? Here are a few ways you can do this:
Prior to Departure
If your clients are flying, renting a car or staying at a hotel, give them a friendly reminder about rewards programs. Most airlines, car rental companies and hotels have something available for guests to earn free miles and nights. You can also mention Global Entry and TSA PreCheck in case they aren’t familiar with these opportunities.
Another nice gesture to do prior to departure is giving them a phone call or email a few days before they leave. Check if they have any questions and provide important reminders about the check-in process, passports, etc. You can also see if they would like a sample packing list or a list of travel tips, especially if they are new to traveling.
During the Vacation
Hotels and resorts usually love working with travel agents, so it’s always a good idea to contact the managers to see if they can provide a welcome note and amenity in the room for your clients. A bottle of champagne, a sweet treat or a small gift such as a beach bag or sunglasses are all fun surprises to start a vacation with.
Some things you might do for your clients during travel are behind the scenes. For example, you can confirm their flights and transfers to make sure everything is on schedule. Since they are in vacation mode, they may not be thinking about doing things like this, and it gives you a chance to fix anything that has gone wrong before they even know about it.
Post Travel
This might be the easiest time to forget about your clients. They’ve already booked the trip and traveled so you might think there isn’t anything more you can do. However, it’s still important to keep in touch with your clients after they have returned home.
For instance, following up can go a long way. Giving a quick phone call or email to see how their trip went will let them know you care about them. You can also consider mailing a handwritten letter thanking them for their business.
Going the extra mile for your clients is what sets you apart from the internet. Your thoughtfulness will go a long way in making their vacation a pleasant experience, and these gestures are what they will remember when they are ready to book their next trip.
How can you go the extra mile for your clients? Come up with a few ideas to start implementing into your routine to make your clients feel special.
