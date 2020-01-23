Codie Liermann | January 23, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: How to Become Involved in Your Community
As the online social media world continues to grow, travel agents feel the need to keep up with the times. Having an active online presence is important, but it doesn’t mean forgetting about your local business.
Becoming involved in your local community can give your agency exposure and may help bring in new business. Whether you’re a storefront agency or a home-based agent, there are several ways to get involved in your community.
Host an Event
Consider hosting an event at a favorite local spot. The event could be held at a coffee shop, a brewery, a wine bar or anywhere you feel comfortable meeting with potential clients. This will not only expose your agency to people nearby, but it will also give support to another local business in the process.
Find a Speaking Opportunity
If you do a bit of research, it shouldn’t be hard to find a place for you to do a speaking engagement. And if you’re unable to find one, reach out and create an opportunity on your own. Contact schools and universities, libraries, local clubs, etc. Think about the various types of vacations you book and where you can find people who would enjoy taking those types of trips.
Join an Event
Another option for becoming involved in your community is joining an event. Whether it’s a fundraiser or an event of another business looking for partners, joining events is a great way to get your name out there. You may end up meeting people who live nearby that never even knew your agency existed.
Have Face to Face Meetings
When you’re working with clients who live nearby, think about inviting them into your agency or meeting with them in person somewhere. Sure, most things can be done over the phone and via email and meeting in person may take more time out of your day, but it will also allow you to get to know your clients more and build stronger relationships with them. It allows for more things to come up in conversation and may end up introducing you to others in your community.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS