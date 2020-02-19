Codie Liermann | February 19, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: How to Maximize Your Spring Break Travel Bookings
As spring break approaches, you’re probably busy getting final payments in order and putting the final touches on travel itineraries and documents for your clients.
Most clients who have done this in years past know that it’s important to book early, so their vacations have most likely been planned for months now. They’ve gotten their hotel of choice, and they are all set on the best flight option available.
Still, there are people who are new to the game or clients who trickle in during the weeks leading up to the famed holiday travel season, and they’ll certainly reach out looking for a place to go that doesn’t break the bank.
Your first response might be to tell them they’re out of luck. But instead of rolling your eyes at them through the phone, consider doing some digging to figure out how you can make something work for them. If they are determined, they will find a place to go with or without you, so why not make it with your help?
They probably sent you the exact dates of their spring break with a budget they want to stay within, and it might seem impossible.
First off, see if their dates are flexible. They may not have thought about tweaking the dates slightly, and if they have young kids, it shouldn’t be a huge issue to take them out of school a few days. Changing dates might end up saving them quite a bit of money, or at least help find them an available spot to stay.
Also, continue checking the charter flights every few days. Sometimes there are last-minute cancelations, and your last-minute clients may end up in luck with an available spot.
Another thing you can do is offer alternative ideas to your clients. Most people either take a cruise or stay in an all-inclusive resort in one of the Mexican or Caribbean hot spots during spring break.
If these places are all booked up, consider looking at other convenient international destinations or even various areas around the U.S. that might be of interest to your clients. Some people may even prefer to avoid the spring break crowds.
The months leading up to the spring break travel season are almost always busy for travel agents. But in addition to preparing for your current clients’ trips, it’s also a great time to capitalize on new spring break bookings.
If you see a last-minute vacation package become available, don’t be afraid to market it! Post the package on your social media pages or send out an email blast to clients.
During these next few weeks, most people are watching their friends gear up for a fun spring break extravaganza, and they are wondering why they didn’t book a vacation for themselves. Seeing a last-minute sale might give them a chance to jump on the bandwagon.
So don’t just look at this time leading up to spring break as preparation for current clients' trips, but also as a time to create new bookings and acquire new clients.
