Codie Liermann | October 18, 2019 2:31 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Keeping Your Client's Best Interest in Mind
After a few years in the industry, travel agents usually have quite a few trips under their belts. They’ve experienced all types of travel, including all-inclusive resorts, guided tours and luxury cruises, and also a handful of destinations around the globe.
When planning a client’s vacation, it’s easy for agents to turn it into a trip they’re taking and plan the details accordingly. However, it’s important to listen to what each client wants and cater to the specific needs of the customer, even if it doesn’t completely match up with your own interests and choices.
For example, if you’re the type of traveler that enjoys relaxing near the pool or beach with a drink in one hand and a book in the other and your client is asking you to add in an excursion for them every day of the trip, you might think it’s not a very good idea.
However, your client might not be able to sit still and a new adventure each day might be the perfect set up for that particular vacation.
On the other hand, you might be one to travel to multiple destinations all in one trip and think it’s a must to include a handful of European countries or Hawaiian islands in one vacation to that area.
If the client you’re working with enjoys taking things slow and exploring destinations in-depth, including only one or two countries or islands may work out better in this case.
In order to properly choose the right vacation for your client, you’ll want to make sure you know and understand the person’s interests. Have a list of questions to ask customers in order to appropriately pair them with a hotel, cruise ship, destination, etc.
Budget also plays a part in this, and you’ll want to keep in mind that your clients may have a different budget than you and they also may spend their money differently.
For instance, after upgrading a seat on an airplane or staying in an oceanfront room, you may think there is no other way to travel. If your client doesn’t seem to care about these types of details, though, it might not be best to suggest upgrading everything.
You might also have a client who wants to upgrade everything, spend more money on a flight with a slightly different time or stay at a specific hotel even though one nearby is half the price. Keep in mind his or her budget may allow for all these things.
This does not mean you shouldn’t ever make any suggestions. It’s trickier when you’re working with a customer for the first time, but after planning a few trips for a client, you will quickly start to know what they prefer and what they don’t.
And if they are working with you, it means they are open to your suggestions about the trip. Just do so with their interests in mind instead of your own. At the end of the day, keeping your client’s best wishes in mind will allow you to assist in creating the trip of a lifetime for them.
