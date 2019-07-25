Codie Liermann | July 25, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Learning as You Go
Entering the travel industry world as a brand-new travel agent can be overwhelming. There are so many tour operators and hotel companies to become familiar with, abbreviations to learn and popular tourist destinations to know about—and these things are only the tip of the iceberg.
However, piece by piece things slowly fall together, and you’ll become more knowledgeable each day. Many of the veteran agents will even mention that they feel as though they are still learning something new every day.
When you’re first starting out as an agent, focus on a few different training opportunities each week but try not to pack a ton of things in too soon. Information overload may cause you to not retain anything.
When the time comes to work with your first clients, keep in mind that you don’t have to always have all the answers, and this goes for all agents no matter how long they’ve been working in the industry.
The first few times working with clients might seem intimidating, and you might wonder why they are choosing to work with you. But this doesn’t have to be the case. Remember, you have the tools to create a dream vacation for them, so be confident in what you’re doing.
You can learn a lot by beginning to have client consultations early on. Each session will provide you with experience in not only working with people but also researching different types of vacations. Before you know it, you’ll have a new client looking for a similar trip to what you booked for a different client the week before.
When questions come up from clients that stump you, remember that it’s okay to not have 100 percent of the answers. There is no need to “fake it ‘til you make it,” because at the end of the day, customers appreciate honesty.
For example, if a client asks you about an all-inclusive hotel that you aren’t familiar with, you can respond with something along the lines of “I am not aware of this property, but let me do a bit of research, find a fact sheet on the resort and talk with a hotel representative to become more familiar.” You’ll be able to answer their questions in no time, and they will be impressed with how resourceful you are.
In addition, when a client is inquiring about a destination you haven’t been to yet, you can say, “I myself have not yet traveled to this location, but I do have a co-worker who recently returned from there.” You can then talk with your co-worker or even connect your co-worker with the client to answer any additional questions you may not have been able to answer.
Like other jobs, working as a travel consultant involves learning as you go. There is no need to become overwhelmed—instead, use each situation as a learning experience. You’ll be able to position yourself as an expert before you know it.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS