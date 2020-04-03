Codie Liermann | April 03, 2020 1:30 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Leave It Better Than You Found It
“Always leave your area better than how you found it.”
This was something one of my mentors always said when I used to participate in triathlons. She was referring to the area where racers keep their bikes and other equipment, to keep it clean and pick up not only your garbage but anything else you see around the area that doesn’t belong.
The advice applies to not only racers but anyone really—and it can especially apply to travelers.
People who have flown sometime in the last few weeks have expressed that they’ve never seen such a clean plane before. But why did it take a global pandemic for travelers to wipe down their areas and pick up after themselves?
Likewise, many areas around the world are a lot less polluted without so much transportation taking place. There are several ways, though, for travelers to make less of an impact on the environment. In one way or another, we can all be better about traveling cleaner and more eco-friendly.
One way to do this is choosing to walk, bike or utilize public transportation to get around in a destination. This is not only better for the environment, but it’s also a more in-depth way to take in your surroundings.
Other examples of traveling green include keeping your itinerary on your phone vs printing it, avoiding single-use plastics, booking nonstop flights, turning off hotel room lights when leaving and packing light, among many others.
In addition to becoming more eco-friendly when we travel, this might be a great time to reflect on how we can be better travelers in general.
Once this all passes, everyone will be itching to get on the next flight to one of their dream destinations. And while travel was once something we all took for granted, this time spent at home can teach us to have gratitude in all things big and small.
When you’re in a new place, really soak it in. Instead of spending half the time compiling footage for your next Instagram post, consider putting your phone away and cherishing the time spent in the moment.
Take in not only the views but the culture and history of the destination. Introduce yourself to a local; take part in a tour or excursion you wouldn’t normally do; check out a local shop and buy a souvenir for someone back home.
Jenny Hart, a travel enthusiast and writer based in New York City, said it perfectly when she explained, “We're seeing now—more clearly than ever before—how much of an impact travel (and the lack thereof) has on local economies. It would be really powerful if more people gave this greater consideration when booking travel going forward.”
She urges people to think about where their money is going and how they can support the local communities they visit when they begin to plan for future trips.
“Try to make a point to work with and visit local businesses, rather than just the global organizations and brands you're familiar with. There's no shame in brand loyalty, but if you never leave a hotel property, or you're dining and shopping at the same businesses you have back home, you are preventing yourself from truly experiencing everything the destination has to offer, and making far less of a positive impact locally,” Hart explains.
Also, think about taking frequent weekend trips in addition to your longer vacations. Challenge yourself to explore nearby areas that you’re unfamiliar with. Vacations don’t always need to consist of exotic, international destinations.
You might find that a trip to a nearby city or state may satisfy your wanderlust just the same, especially after being at home for so long.
Travel will be back, and when it does return, remember to travel with a grateful heart and always leave an area better than you found it. In the meantime, we can all continue to fuel our travel daydreams and take virtual vacations while staying safe at home.
