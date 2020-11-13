Codie Liermann | November 13, 2020 7:41 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: Niches for Travel Advisors to Consider in a Coronavirus World
“Personally I think we have get over this idea that there is a ‘normal’ to return to,” said Tiffany Layne, Founder and Private Travel Designer of LaVon Travel & Lifestyle.
And I couldn’t agree more.
First it was two weeks, followed by a full month, then a few months, and now the “end” doesn’t really seem to be in sight. It’s time for travel advisors to begin adapting and becoming comfortable with the current climate, and this might mean transitioning into a new travel niche.
As the world revolves around the latest COVID-19 updates, which don’t always seem to be in the travel industry’s favor, advisors wait for news of destinations reopening and cruise lines setting sail again.
But rather than waiting for things to be perfect or “back to normal,” travel advisors can instead work with what’s available. Here are a few travel niches for advisors to consider taking on in a coronavirus world:
Drive-to Domestic Destinations
It’s no surprise that road trips and time spent outdoors have become increasingly popular. Whether it’s visiting a US National Park, friends and family in a nearby state or multiple cities along one route, road trips can be an ideal alternative to other types of vacations.
“International travel has basically come to a halt for Americans, so I have seen a big shift in exploring domestic destinations that may not have been previously given thought – especially in the Midwest where you see an uptick in visits to national parks and ranches that allow for multiple activities within one place,” Layne, who primarily focuses on the luxury travel market, explained.
Travel advisors can piece together different domestic trips depending on the travelers' interests or have a few go-to itineraries to present to clients looking for something new.
Multi-Generational and Small Group Travel
Group travel may not be the first thing that comes to mind during a pandemic; however, some families have formed “quarantine pods.” These social bubbles include a few families and friends who keep their interactions small outside of their homes but include spending time together.
Some tour operators have announced private group travel options, and a few hotels are introducing resort bubbles. These travel options are ideal for quarantine pods who are comfortable traveling with one another. With the holidays approaching, multi-generational and friend groups might be the perfect niche to get familiar with.
Villa Stays
Another area of travel that advisors may not have given much thought to before is villa stays. Airbnb and Vrbo may come to mind first, but there several luxury villa companies that work directly with travel advisors.
For example, Villas of Distinction provided agents with an insider’s guide to US villa vacations through a recent webinar. The company has several domestic villa options located throughout the United States with a variety of styles.
Destination Weddings
With weddings being canceled left and right and large group gatherings frowned upon for the time being, couples are looking for smaller, more intimate options for their wedding celebrations.
Many all-inclusive resorts in popular tourist destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean have been successfully operating since June, and this includes hosting weddings. Between July 2020 to December 2020, Paradisus Playa del Carmen will have hosted 16 weddings.
Becoming a wedding specialist could be a lucrative niche to be a part of during this time.
These are just a few ideas for emerging niches to consider specializing in during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Layne, “the travel landscape will be forever changed,” and she thinks it’s for the better, as some of these changes were long overdue.
“I think each travel advisor and business owner has to evaluate their model and pivot in a way that works best for them. For instance someone who solely worked in a cruise niche may have to consider exploring the FIT landscape and what that looks like for their clients. Adjustments have to be made for everyone and in some way,” Layne stated.
Depending on where your clients’ interests have shifted, explore the new options you have available to offer them. Start thinking outside of the box—you never know what you’ll come up with!
