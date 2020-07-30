Codie Liermann | July 30, 2020 6:33 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Putting Your Clients’ Needs First
As the world slowly begins to reopen and the travel industry embarks on it’s slow but sure recovery, travel advisors are some of the first people willing to jump on a plane. Agents are eager to pave the way and kickstart travel with FAM trips and other vacations.
However, your clients might not be as ready as you are to dive into the unknown. Although you might know airports and are able to navigate them like the back of your hand, some people only have the luxury of travel once or twice a year. So they may not be as keen on boarding a plane as you are.
But Americans are gaining confidence about travel and are interested in booking future trips—they may just not be the same trips you would take.
During these times of continual uncertainty, it’s especially important to keep your clients’ ever-changing needs top of mind—and this means trying to put yourself in their shoes. Although you may be scheduled to jet set down to Cancun next week, that might not even be on their radar for a few months.
People who are only now starting to consider travel are most likely going to be thinking about visiting family in another state, taking a road trip to explore national parks or vacationing to a nearby area they’ve never been to before.
While these might not be the usual types of vacations you book, and maybe not quite as appealing as planning an extensive river cruise throughout Europe, it is currently what people are doing. And if you want to stay relevant and cater to the needs of your clients through good times and bad, these are the types of trips you can help them with now.
The good thing is, many people are beginning to realize the various benefits of booking with a travel advisor, and they are deciding to reach out instead of booking on their own.
Even if it’s not something you usually book, welcome these newfound clients with open arms because you never know what they will book with you in the future when the world opens back up.
Hang tight, and hopefully you’ll soon be back to booking the types of vacations you know and love for your clients.
