Codie Liermann | October 07, 2020 12:07 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Resorts Offering Free Insurance Should Set Clients at Ease
Travel advisors have spent months canceling or rebooking almost every client they had booked for a vacation this year, and after months of a standstill, curious travelers are beginning to inquire about future trips.
They are hesitant though.
It’s not easy to jump back on a plane, train or even in a rental car right now. Travelers have a fear of the unknown, as things continue to take twists and turns. One day a resort or border is open, and the next day plans or travel requirements have changed.
Many travel advisors have taken this extra time to become more familiar with travel insurance, as this is going to be a key part of every booking moving forward. Travel insurance remains invaluable during this time, and even those travelers who’ve never taken a plan out will most likely be doing so now.
Some countries are now requiring international health insurance in order for travelers to enter.
Clients planning for an all-inclusive resort vacation are in luck, as some brands are beginning to offer complimentary insurance plans included in the booking. This, in addition to the vigorous health and safety procedures resorts have implemented, should help to set clients at ease.
Palladium Hotel Group was the first to announce that it is offering free medical insurance to guests.
“Our guests’ safety and confidence in travel prompted us to launch this new initiative,” Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group said.
Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts also recently announced they are providing free travel insurance and cancellation protection to visitors.
There are bound to be additional brands to follow in the footsteps of these two. It not only gives clients one less thing to pay for but also one less thing to worry about. Having travel insurance, especially a plan that covers any COVID-19-related needs, should set clients at ease and assist in increased bookings for travel advisors.
