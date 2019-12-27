Codie Liermann | December 27, 2019 9:26 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: Setting Goals for the Year Ahead
The time around the holidays, usually between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, is generally a slow period for travel agents. Many clients are traveling on their holiday vacations, and others are enjoying time off work and spending it with family.
If you’re an agent, this slow season is a great time to catch up on things you normally don’t have time to do.
For example, this time can be used for working on a marketing project, catching up on webinars and training courses and organizing your office.
Another way to make the time go by during these slow weeks is by setting your goals for the year ahead. What better time than the end of the year to reflect on the past year and get things into focus for the year to come.
Some travel agents have reoccurring goals set for each year. Take a look at what happened in 2019: Did you complete your goals? Were you close? What got in the way from getting to where you want to be?
Depending on where you’re at, think about if you need to alter your goals at all. Do you have a new resolution you want to throw into the mix or maybe alter something you were striving for in 2019 that no longer applies to 2020?
Keep in mind you’ll want to make your 2020 goals challenging but also realistic.
Strive to achieve something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone, but make sure it’s something that can be done in the next year. Making huge jumps is exciting but setting your sights too high might result in stress and frustration.
In addition, consider finding something unique to add to your list of goals for 2020. Maybe this means selling a specific brand you’ve been hoping to work with or booking your clients to a unique destination that you’ve had on your mind for years.
When you make your goals tangible, it’s easier to realize what must be done to complete them.
Think about the steps that need to be taken in order to work with the company you’re hoping to work with or to book a client to this exotic location. You might need to change up your marketing plan or host an event highlighting your destination of choice.
Creating goals is both refreshing and exciting. It’s a way to boost your enthusiasm and get yourself motivated for your job. Keep your outlook positive for the year ahead, and you’ll be sure to have a successful 2020.
