Codie Liermann | February 12, 2020 1:37 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Take Advantage of Rewards Programs
Everyone loves an added bonus or extra perk now and then. This can happen quite a bit for advisors working in the travel industry, as many tour operator, cruise and resort companies offer rewards programs for agents.
Taking advantage of these rewards programs means more perks for you, in addition to receiving commission from your bookings. You can receive bonuses such as extra commission, visa gift cards and free room nights, but it’s up to you to sign up and log your bookings.
Rachel Sadler, Travel Advisor and Owner of Sadler Travel, an affiliate of Magnum Travel, says that agents get even more benefits when they sign up for rewards programs explaining that “you can reap even more rewards from your hard work and bookings. You will accrue free nights to visit the resorts and new resorts that you recommend to your clients.”
She continues, “This makes you feel more comfortable in offering the resort(s) as options to them and they feel confident knowing you have been there and approve!”
Programs that offer you a chance to get your feet on the ground at various resorts and destinations can help tremendously with new business. Clients love knowing that you’ve stayed at a specific property or that you’ve also been to the destination they’re going to. It gives them a sense of reassurance.
After experiencing a property, cruise ship or destination firsthand, you can easily answer all of your clients’ questions with confidence.
“So many times I visit a resort that I have accrued free nights with or have paid the agent rate and it has resulted in many subsequent bookings after my return,” Sadler says.
In addition to enjoying benefits yourself, your clients may also find themselves enjoying extra perks. For example, some rewards programs allow you to easily add in notes about client preferences. This way, requests go straight to the resort instead of getting lost in the booking process.
Also, once you have a relationship built with a specific company after tracking your bookings, some resorts or cruise lines may also allow you to choose an amenity or upgrade for your clients to enjoy during their stay.
Taking advantage of these rewards programs is a win-win for both you and your clients.
