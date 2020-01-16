Codie Liermann | January 16, 2020 7:00 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: Tips for Avoiding Angry Clients
It happens to all travel agents from time to time—a client becomes upset due to an incorrect seat assignment, a room at a resort that’s not up to par, an unexpected flight delay or some other upsetting issue.
Although many of these matters are out of your control, there are several things you can do to avoid having angry clients.
Clear Communication
In any job, effectively communicating with clients is always a key to success, and it’s especially important for travel agents to have clear communication during the entire planning process.
For example, when you’re sending your client a quote for a reservation, always let them know the price is subject to change (unless you somehow have it locked in). In addition to prices changing, remind your clients that space may be limited on a flight, at a hotel or on a specific sailing date you’re quoting for them.
In some cases, you may be able to see the exact inventory—if it’s low, share this information with your client so they aren’t upset if it’s sold out the next day when they decide to book. In addition to being transparent, this also gives the client a sense of urgency and may help you close the sale.
Discuss Travel Insurance
Another way to avoid angry clients is by always discussing travel insurance during the booking process. Share the options they have available and talk about what could happen if they don't take insurance so they are aware.
If they do decide not to take any type of insurance, be sure to explain to them which areas of their reservation are nonrefundable. If they cancel down the road, you’ll want to make sure they aren’t expecting a refund on anything.
Stay Informed
As travel agents, it’s especially important to stay informed on all things travel related. This includes things such as schedule changes and resort renovations. Your clients won’t be too happy if they find out their flight is canceled on their way to the airport or that the resort they just arrived at is under construction in some areas.
In addition to the aspects of your clients’ itineraries, it’s also important to be aware of bigger issues going on such as airline suspensions or travel advisories. Before your clients call you complaining, address the situation by contacting them to inform them of any matters that could potentially affect their travel plans.
It’s difficult to stay up to date on everything, but being informed can allow you have a solution ready such as updating a client’s flight or moving them to a nicer resort before they even know about the construction projects going on during their stay.
There might be some vacations that go wrong during your time as a travel agent, but using clear communication, offering insurance and staying in the know will help you to avoid angry clients for the most part.
