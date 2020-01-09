Codie Liermann | January 09, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Tips for Upselling Clients
The term upselling does not always have a positive ring to it. People are always on the lookout so they aren’t getting nickel-and-dimed during every purchase, and salespeople want to make sure they don’t come off as untrustworthy to their clients, selling them add-ons they don’t need.
However, as long as they are doing it correctly, travel agents should always look for ways to upsell clients.
Sure, some people are okay with a bare-bones vacation, but many people only have a limited number of vacation days each year and are looking to make their trip a memorable experience.
However, you’ll want to make sure you’re upselling in a way that is beneficial to your clients, not simply just to add on everything you can think of to a reservation.
First and foremost, know your clients. Even if they are clients you’re working with for the first time, you should be able to get to know them and their needs and wants for a vacation by asking the right questions during the consultation.
This will give you an idea of what you can add on that will make the vacation special for each person, not just more expensive. If someone tells you they enjoy being active and don’t really plan to relax much while they are traveling, it’s probably not a good idea to add on a spa treatment or a cabana rental by the pool.
Additionally, clients who mention they plan to spend all of their time relaxing by the pool won’t benefit from a zip lining outing added to their itinerary.
Upselling can be done in a number of ways, from upgrading to a private transfer or an oceanfront room to adding an exciting excursion or a city tour to an itinerary. Most people will enjoy the extra touches, but it’s important to experience these upgrades for yourself so you can speak firsthand about them.
Next time you travel, take the deluxe private transfer and stay in the nicer room category. You’ll be able to share these experiences with your clients and explain how worth it the extras are for the overall trip.
As for excursions, spa treatments and other activities, it ends up being one less thing for your clients to do during vacation if they have it booked ahead of time. They’ll have more free time to spend doing the things they love instead of sitting at the concierge desk.
When you’re introducing the reservation to your client, present it with all the bells and whistles and walk your client through what’s all included in the current price. Be transparent about what’s optional and what can be taken off if they are looking for a lower cost.
It’s better to have everything included and let them choose to take a few things away instead of slowly adding upgrades on while they begrudgingly watch the price go higher and higher each time.
Upselling is not only a way for you to make more money on a reservation, but, more importantly, it’s a way to provide your clients with unforgettable vacations. They’ll be talking about those little extras after the trip, and those are the things they will remember when they go to book another vacation with you in the future.
